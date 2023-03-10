ArtificiaI Intelligence

Shaping the Future of AI
As a world leader in artificial intelligence, UC Berkeley is shaping the future of this emerging field while exploring the larger implications of AI on society.
Real-world Impact
Capturing Carbon
By integrating machine learning into experimental chemistry, researchers are accelerating the discovery of advanced materials that can capture carbon and help spearhead clean energy solutions.
Predicting Weather
AI-driven monsoon predictions provide farmers with critical foresight, minimizing agricultural risk and optimizing planting decisions.
Improving Robotics
Combining machine learning with hands-on practice and human intervention has allowed researchers to help robots learn to master complex physical skills faster than ever.
Restoring Voices
After a stroke left Ann Johnson unable to speak for nearly two decades, researchers used artificial intelligence to help restore her voice. By translating brain signals into speech, this breakthrough shows how AI can reconnect people to one of the most human acts: being heard.
UC Berkeley AI Experts
From researchers developing tools to help fight climate change to scholars studying the ethics of AI, UC Berkeley is home to the field’s top experts.
U.S. News & World Report rankings
in undergraduate data analytics and science programs
in graduate and undergraduate computer science programs
in undergraduate and graduate artificial intelligence programs
2026 AI Forecast
How will AI disrupt the labor market? What will deepfake videos mean for our understanding of truth? Are we in a bubble, and if so, will the bubble burst? These are the developments our experts will be monitoring in 2026.
Institutes and Programs
Our AI Research Centers and Programs unite interdisciplinary scholars to advance AI research, education and real-world impact.
Advancing AI Policy & Safety
Safety and Accountability
Researchers argue that stronger safeguards and accountability are essential to keep advanced AI systems aligned with human control and values.
Training Better AI
Observing how children learn through curiosity and exploration may provide a model for developing AI that requires less data and learns more like humans.
Designing Human-Compatible AI
Our centers, including the Center for Human-Compatible Artificial Intelligence and the Responsible AI Initiative, aim to ensure that AI systems work for the benefit of society.
Through their advice and feedback, these technologies are shaping how humans act, what they believe and what norms they adhere to.Pratik Sachdeva, Senior data scientist, D-Lab
How to Stop Deepfakes
Every day, UC Berkeley professor Hany Farid gets asked to review images, audio and videos to determine if they are real or fake. As one of the world’s leading experts on digital manipulation and misinformation, his views and verification skills are in high demand, especially as artificial intelligence makes it easier and faster to create false content. Here are his tips on how to spot fake or doctored content.
UC Berkeley Community Resources
The AI Hub is the central resource for artificial intelligence at UC Berkeley. Rooted in Berkeley’s pioneering spirit, ethos of inclusivity and culture of excellence, this hub connects our community with essential AI tools, training, policies and opportunities.