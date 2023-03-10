ArtificiaI Intelligence

Shaping the Future of AI

As a world leader in artificial intelligence, UC Berkeley is shaping the future of this emerging field while exploring the larger implications of AI on society.

Real-world Impact

AI research at UC Berkeley is fundamentally human-centered. We use AI technologies to solve the world’s most pressing challenges, from medical breakthroughs to climate change.

A person wearing a blue lab coat and safety glasses holds up two bags of white material and smiles.

Capturing Carbon

By integrating machine learning into experimental chemistry, researchers are accelerating the discovery of advanced materials that can capture carbon and help spearhead clean energy solutions.

a man in a rice field looking at his mobile phone

Predicting Weather

AI-driven monsoon predictions provide farmers with critical foresight, minimizing agricultural risk and optimizing planting decisions.

a robotic system with a black whip strikes a block of a Jenga tower.

Improving Robotics

Combining machine learning with hands-on practice and human intervention has allowed researchers to help robots learn to master complex physical skills faster than ever.

Ann Johnson sits in her wheelchair with a cord plugged into a neuroprosthesis implant while she participates in a clinical trial helping to restore her ability to speak with a brain-computer interface

Restoring Voices

After a stroke left Ann Johnson unable to speak for nearly two decades, researchers used artificial intelligence to help restore her voice. By translating brain signals into speech, this breakthrough shows how AI can reconnect people to one of the most human acts: being heard.

UC Berkeley AI Experts

surrealist image of UC Berkeley's campus created with AI

From researchers developing tools to help fight climate change to scholars studying the ethics of AI, UC Berkeley is home to the field’s top experts.

Our Experts

U.S. News & World Report rankings

#1

in undergraduate data analytics and science programs

#2

in graduate and undergraduate computer science programs

#4

in undergraduate and graduate artificial intelligence programs

Latest News

This Berkeley professor is exposing the hidden physical toll of our digital world 

AI has a bias problem. Can we build something smarter?

11 things UC Berkeley AI experts are watching for in 2026

UC Berkeley joins two new initiatives to accelerate responsible AI in California

How Greek myths and Hollywood hits can help us understand AI today

UC Berkeley lab will track China-U.S. AI competition — and risks
A photo illustration showing an eye in clouds, overlayed with numbers from computer code. The image symbolizes the increasing human-like power of AI systems and their effect on society.

2026 AI Forecast

How will AI disrupt the labor market? What will deepfake videos mean for our understanding of truth? Are we in a bubble, and if so, will the bubble burst? These are the developments our experts will be monitoring in 2026.

Institutes and Programs

Ai generated aerial image of campus

Our AI Research Centers and Programs unite interdisciplinary scholars to advance AI research, education and real-world impact.

AI Research Centers

Advancing AI Policy & Safety

UC Berkeley’s approach to AI research is rooted in responsibility and foresight. We go beyond technical feasibility to lead the global conversation on AI governance, encouraging safeguards, policies and value-alignment frameworks necessary to ensure that autonomous systems remain provably beneficial and safe for all of society.

A pink robot hand and a pink human hand reach for each other against a blue background.

Safety and Accountability

Researchers argue that stronger safeguards and accountability are essential to keep advanced AI systems aligned with human control and values.

UC Berkeley psychology professor Alison Gopnik looks into the camera, next to a still picture of a robot hand reaching out towards a baby's hand.

Training Better AI

Observing how children learn through curiosity and exploration may provide a model for developing AI that requires less data and learns more like humans.

ai generated image of 4 human figures in a similar pose mimicking dancing

Designing Human-Compatible AI

Our centers, including the Center for Human-Compatible Artificial Intelligence and the Responsible AI Initiative, aim to ensure that AI systems work for the benefit of society.

Through their advice and feedback, these technologies are shaping how humans act, what they believe and what norms they adhere to.
Pratik Sachdeva, Senior data scientist, D-Lab

How to Stop Deepfakes

Every day, UC Berkeley professor Hany Farid gets asked to review images, audio and videos to determine if they are real or fake. As one of the world’s leading experts on digital manipulation and misinformation, his views and verification skills are in high demand, especially as artificial intelligence makes it easier and faster to create false content. Here are his tips on how to spot fake or doctored content.

UC Berkeley Community Resources

AI generated image of Sather Gate

The AI Hub is the central resource for artificial intelligence at UC Berkeley. Rooted in Berkeley’s pioneering spirit, ethos of inclusivity and culture of excellence, this hub connects our community with essential AI tools, training, policies and opportunities.

Berkeley AI hub