Free Speech at UC Berkeley
Thanks to the thousands who protested here in 1964, universities nationwide began to ensure students’ rights to free political speech. Inspired in part by the Civil Rights Movement, those protests would go on to fuel other landmark struggles for civil rights, and now stand as a historic example of successful student activism.
Today, Berkeley students and experts remain deeply engaged with issues related to democracy and freedom of expression. Our community is hard at work shaping the next 60 years of free speech around the world. Here’s how.
The legacy of the Free Speech Movement
Chancellor Lyons weighs in on the history of the Free Speech Movement at UC Berkeley, and how the community is carrying it forward today.
Free Speech 101
Watch Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky explain what free speech means in 101 seconds.
Free speech is an inseparable part of Berkeley's legacy. Our community has an unwavering commitment to defend it and ensure freedom of expression for all, both on our campus and across our country.Rich Lyons, UC Berkeley Chancellor