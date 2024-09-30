Free Speech at UC Berkeley

Thanks to the thousands who protested here in 1964, universities nationwide began to ensure students’ rights to free political speech. Inspired in part by the Civil Rights Movement, those protests would go on to fuel other landmark struggles for civil rights, and now stand as a historic example of successful student activism.

Today, Berkeley students and experts remain deeply engaged with issues related to democracy and freedom of expression. Our community is hard at work shaping the next 60 years of free speech around the world. Here’s how.