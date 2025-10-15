Research with Communities
From wildfire preparedness in Berkeley to clean drinking water in the Central Valley, UC Berkeley researchers are working alongside communities to find solutions to problems affecting residents across California.
The results are already changing lives — and proving that when research incorporates community members from the start, the work is more accurate and more effective.
What is community-engaged research?
Community-engaged research is just that — research that goes beyond the classroom and into communities. Researchers work with residents to develop questions, find answers, analyze data, and implement changes to improve communities.
scholars pursuing community-engaged research
units on campus
This kind of partnered work helps Berkeley research be even more relevant and responsive to society's most pressing issues. It's a pathway for us to deliver on our public promise.Emily Ozer, Professor of public health and faculty liaison for public scholarship and community engagement
UC Berkeley researching with communities
From partnerships with tribes in Northern California to connections with communities near the border with Mexico, UC Berkeley researchers are working with communities across California. This map shows some — but by no means all — of the communities Berkeley scholars are working with.
Interested in the details? Use our expertise finder and search for “community-enagaged.”