Research with Communities

From wildfire preparedness in Berkeley to clean drinking water in the Central Valley, UC Berkeley researchers are working alongside communities to find solutions to problems affecting residents across California.

The results are already changing lives — and proving that when research incorporates community members from the start, the work is more accurate and more effective.

A group of seven people stands and smiles in front of a large yellow disposal bin that is filled with small twigs and branches. The bin is on a hilly street next to a white house.

As part of a Chancellor’s Community Partnership Grant, UC Berkeley student groups partner with the Berkeley FireSafe Council to remove excess brush and vegetation from fire-prone neighborhoods. Photo courtesy of the Berkeley FireSafe Council

What is community-engaged research?

Community-engaged research is just that — research that goes beyond the classroom and into communities. Researchers work with residents to develop questions, find answers, analyze data, and implement changes to improve communities.

300+

scholars pursuing community-engaged research

90+

units on campus

Working together to develop questions and research plans, collect and analyze data, and implement changes to improve communities.

Recent projects

This kind of partnered work helps Berkeley research be even more relevant and responsive to society's most pressing issues. It's a pathway for us to deliver on our public promise.
Emily Ozer, Professor of public health and faculty liaison for public scholarship and community engagement

UC Berkeley researching with communities

Map of california with black dots depicting the areas of Berkeley's community-based research.

From partnerships with tribes in Northern California to connections with communities near the border with Mexico, UC Berkeley researchers are working with communities across California. This map shows some — but by no means all — of the communities Berkeley scholars are working with.

Interested in the details? Use our expertise finder and search for “community-enagaged.”

